BidaskClub Downgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Strong Sell

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.
AMOT stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.98.
In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at $351,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
