BidaskClub Downgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Strong Sell

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

AMOT stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at $351,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

