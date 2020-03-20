BidaskClub Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.27.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,872,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

