Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €10.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.97 ($10.43).

Aroundtown stock opened at €4.46 ($5.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €6.07 ($7.06) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.33).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

