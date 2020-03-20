Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 2844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 77,232 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

