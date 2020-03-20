Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.89 ($127.78).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €93.90 ($109.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 12-month high of €149.00 ($173.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.51.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

