BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

BCE opened at $37.63 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

