BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCML. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.43. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

