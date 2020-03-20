Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from to in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,377,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.