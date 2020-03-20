Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from to in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.
Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,377,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
