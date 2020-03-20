Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from to in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Baxter International stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

