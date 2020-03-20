Barrington Research Weighs in on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.61. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 395,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 239,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 81,003 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,976,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

