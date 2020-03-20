Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.16. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cactus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.