Barclays Cuts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,000

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,810 ($115.89) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,862.14 ($103.42).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,927 ($91.12) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,259.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,329.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.