Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Posts Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Baozun updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of BZUN opened at $25.42 on Friday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

