BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 26561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,690,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

