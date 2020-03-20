Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank7 in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSVN. ValuEngine upgraded Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Bank7 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

