Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after buying an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,119 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $92,126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

