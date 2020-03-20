Banco Santander Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical volume of 1,292 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 58,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 183,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 174,704 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SAN shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

