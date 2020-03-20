Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,446 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,169,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

