Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Fauquier Bankshares (NYSE:FBSS) Financial Analysis

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and Fauquier Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 1 1 2 0 2.25 Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 133.66%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Fauquier Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Fauquier Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.02 $5.72 billion $0.78 5.26 Fauquier Bankshares $35.14 million 1.40 $6.82 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Fauquier Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 16.97% 19.15% 1.91% Fauquier Bankshares 19.41% 10.52% 0.95%

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Fauquier Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Fauquier Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

