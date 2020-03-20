Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) & Boc Hong Kong (NYSE:BHKLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Boc Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 14.31% 8.78% 0.69% Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Boc Hong Kong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 2 5 0 2.33 Boc Hong Kong 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Boc Hong Kong’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 0.73 $3.93 billion $0.74 4.05 Boc Hong Kong $9.86 billion 2.95 $4.08 billion N/A N/A

Boc Hong Kong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Boc Hong Kong on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

Boc Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.