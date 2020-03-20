BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. BancFirst presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $56,306.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

