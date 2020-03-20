Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) PT Lowered to GBX 320 at Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective (up from GBX 340 ($4.47)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 321.25 ($4.23).

LON BBY opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Tuesday. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Anne Drinkwater acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders purchased a total of 4,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,018 over the last ninety days.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

