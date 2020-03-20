Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €88.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.00 ($84.88).

ETR WCH opened at €33.03 ($38.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €46.75 ($54.36) and a 12 month high of €88.66 ($103.09).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

