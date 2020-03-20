B. Riley Comments on Shotspotter Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shotspotter in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

SSTI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shotspotter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shotspotter stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,411 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

