B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

NYSE SOI opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,201.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,066 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

