Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.01

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 35906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Azul alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.