Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.33% of Axos Financial worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 291,221 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,888,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at $144,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $911.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.11. Axos Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

