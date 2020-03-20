Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACLS. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.