Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.49

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 738904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

