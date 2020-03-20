Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

NYSE AXTA opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

