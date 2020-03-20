Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avnet in a report released on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of AVT opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,122,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

