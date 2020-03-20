Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,612 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

