Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $236.36 million, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $5,918,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 191,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

