AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $1.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

AVEO opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.87. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 225.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $908,000.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

