AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.47.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $827.29 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $730.00 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,042.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

