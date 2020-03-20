Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $38,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,423,000 after purchasing an additional 501,153 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $49,308,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,315,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,135,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

