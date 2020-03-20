AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.92.

ACQ stock opened at C$4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.33%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

