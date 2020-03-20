AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.92.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$4.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. AutoCanada’s payout ratio is currently -28.33%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

