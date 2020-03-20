Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

