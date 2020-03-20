Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.
NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
