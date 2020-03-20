ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.23. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

