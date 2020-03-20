Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACBI. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $10.96 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $297.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,085. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

