Athene (NYSE:ATH) Stock Price Down 17.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) dropped 17.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Athene traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $16.31, approximately 188,756 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,233,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

