Athene (NYSE:ATH) Stock Price Down 17.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) dropped 17.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Athene traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $16.31, approximately 188,756 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,233,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.
In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
