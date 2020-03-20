Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. Athene has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Athene will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

