ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $23,175.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $23,175.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,482,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

