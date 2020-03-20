Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 89.73 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.54. The company has a market cap of $123.23 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 239 ($3.14).

In other news, insider Alberto Lavandeira bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

