At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.27. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. At Home Group shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 6,128,625 shares traded.

HOME has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 670,310 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $2,124,882.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in At Home Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in At Home Group by 360.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 270,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in At Home Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

