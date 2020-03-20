Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ARZGY stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.