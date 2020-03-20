Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARZGY stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

