ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

Shares of ASBFY opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.