ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APNHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.33. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

