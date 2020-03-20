Asian Fintech Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,462.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $32,462.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.02424156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00196622 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00038058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

